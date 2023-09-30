Since the release of Starfiel, players have been trying to find the limits of Bethesda’s new space exploration RPG, trying to experience that very thing, its depth around space travel. And the journey of a YouTuber to the Sun of Starfield through a mod, which is supposedly considered impossible to reach, since it would take nine years.

This is Charalanahzard, real name Alanah Pearce, who has been exploring the limits of Starfield and this time decided to travel to the Sun, which as I said, would take almost a decade of travel without the gravity drive. Time decreased considerably using a mod that allows the home ship to fly at ridiculous speeds. Something that took her more than an hour of travel, which in the end surprised the youtuber when she reached her destination.

And although according to his theory that Bethesda originally intended for players to get sunburned if they got too close to the Sun, which would explain the low-resolution textures and detailed effects, it can be seen that their ship is not affected. nothing. He also speculated on the development of Starfield, noting that “it must have been built this way because they initially intended for us to fly between planets.”

As shown in the video, there is a lot of detail on the Sun, including animations showing solar flares on the surface. The Sun is another one-sided image that your ship can pass through, but there is something that makes the Sun special. There are many effects that make the Sun so lively, and you can see them independently if you travel beyond the fiery sphere.

You can see the interesting experiment below.

