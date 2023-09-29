loading…

Eswatini held parliamentary elections without any political parties. Photo/Reuters

A BREAK – People in Eswatini, Africa’s last absolute monarchy, voted in parliamentary elections in which candidates were not allowed to run for a political party.

It is the first vote there since deadly pro-democracy protests in 2021. Critics consider the election to be a farce meant to legitimize an absolute monarchy.

However, King Mswati III has encouraged people to vote to ensure peace and stability is maintained.

More than half a million people registered to vote and they will elect 59 members of the lower house of parliament. But lawmakers have only an advisory role and no real power in the country formerly known as Swaziland.

The 55-year-old king, who inherited the throne in 1986 at the age of 18, will choose 10 more representatives.

According to the BBC, political parties have been banned in Eswatini since 1973, forcing individuals seeking elected positions to run as independent candidates in parliamentary elections, which are held every five years.

The monarchy’s crackdown on dissent and the country’s political nomination system, which involves traditional leaders in selecting candidates, often results in elected officials who support the monarchy.

Ahead of the vote, some Swazis expressed skepticism that the election would bring change, as parliament cannot criticize or take action against the executive or the king.

The king also appoints the cabinet, prime minister and judges, approves laws proposed by parliament and heads all of Eswatini’s security forces.

“Even if they are elected to parliament, they do not have the power to hold the executive to account, including absolute monarchs,” Zweli Martin Dlamini, editor of Swaziland News, told the BBC’s Newsday programme.