Piazza Affari closes positive

Positive closing for Piazza Affari which slows down towards the end and ends at +0.29% at 28,243 points. The financial day was characterized by the positive inflation data in the Eurozone in September. The preliminary estimate saw a clear slowdown to +4.3%also better than the +4.5% expected, compared to +5.2% in August.

The French and Italian figures also fell, although the drop was less marked, at +5.3%. Numbers welcomed by operators who now expect a positive assessment also from the ECB for a possible future easing of monetary tightening.

Wall Street is mixed after the slowdown in the core PCE inflation index in August. On the highlighted list Diasorin +2.25%, Prysmian +1.82%, Campari +1.78%, Inwit +1.72%. Declining Banco Bpm -1.8%, Tenaris -1.77%, Iveco -1.53%, Saipem -1.5%.

The BTP-Bund spread showed little change at 193.5 points, with the yield falling

The BTP-Bund spread showed little change at 193.5 points, with the yield falling For the ten-year Italian government bond it is equal to 4.77% The BTP-Bund spread rises and closes the last session of the week little changed at 193.5 points base from 193 the day before when he dropped back towards the end after having flown to the 200 point threshold. Compared to Thursday, the yield on the Italian 10-year bond fell slightly to 4.77% (from 4.85%).

He moved in line with the lowering of tension on government bonds and not only in Italy. American and European government bonds saw yields fall after the reassuring signals on inflation in the eurozone and on that measured by the PCE index in the USA which could push the ECB and Fed to take a more moderate stance on rates.

Subscribe to the newsletter