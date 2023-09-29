Steve Jobs was a master at creating anticipation before revealing good news. In this way, he made his employees feel more excited and satisfied with the work done.

Steve Jobs was not only a visionary innovator, but also a leader in the technology industry. Throughout his life, he shared valuable lessons about self-improvement and how to best face challenges.

His famous commencement speech at Stanford University is a testament to his insight, where he spoke of connecting the dots of hindsight as well as following your passion.

Furthermore, Steve Jobs taught us how to respond to insults intelligently, where instead of getting carried away by anger, he advised facing criticism with arguments and showing that empty words cannot bring you down. This ability to deal with criticism is a relevant lesson.

However, one of the highlights of the Apple co-founder’s career was his ability to share good news, and that it is a technique that every entrepreneur must adopt and apply.

The effective way to share positive news, according to Steve Jobs

In 2003, Steve Jobs announced that iTunes would be available for Windows computers. This was a big step for the company, which until then had been a brand focused on the Mac market.

Steve Jobs knew that this announcement would be very important for his employees, but above all for his customers. It is for this reason that decided to create an expectation before revealing the newswhich was one of the wisest ways to express an excellent announcement with others.

For 17 minutes, Steve Jobs talked about the news of the music program and the iPod. He also gave information about new features and improvements that had been made. But when it was time to share the good news, he said the following:

“There’s one more feature… And this feature people thought we would never add until this happened: I’m here to let you know today that this has happened. Today we announced that iTunes 2nd generation not only runs on Mac, but also runs on Windows. Exactly the same on Mac and Windows.”

As expected, the audience erupted in applause and shouts of joy. Jobs had created such a great expectation that the news was even more exciting. In the end, showed that it is valuable to create expectations when sharing good newsas this helps maximize excitement.

Of course, it is also vital to communicate bad news clearly and directly. However, it must be done in a way that is respectful and helps employees understand the situation. This method of communicating good and bad announcements is an example of how leaders can create a positive experience for their workers.