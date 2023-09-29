The revision of one of Stephen Hawking’s predictions about black holes takes a catastrophic turn. The entire universe could be headed for extinction

Black holes, those cosmic monsters that have captured the imagination of scientists and hobbyists alike, have long been a source of mystery and fascination. Stephen Hawking, in 1974, presented us with an even more fascinating theory: black holes could eventually evaporate through something called “Hawking radiation.”

However, New research proposes a more chilling vision than that of Stephen Hawking: Everything in the universe, not just black holes, is destined to disappear. Let’s put it in perspective.

Imagine a candle burning in a dark room. Over time, the candle wax slowly burns away until there is nothing left. Likewise, this theory suggests that all the mass in the universe could slowly evaporate, converting its energy into light. And we’re not just talking about the stars or the planets, but about everything.

The new review, published in Physical Review Letters, is based on combining Hawking’s radiation theory with a process known as the Schwinger effect. Walter van Suijlekom, co-author of the study, gives us a more vivid picture.

“The particles are already separated there, beyond the black hole, by the tidal forces of the gravitational field.” Like two magnets slowly separating due to an invisible force. That is the essence of the effect they describe.

The study alludes to the fact that objects without an event horizon, such as the remains of dead stars and other large objects in the universe, also have the type of radiation that Stephen Hawking pointed out. The implication is clear: over time, everything in the universe could fade away, transforming into light.. It is as if the entire universe is in a slow process of self-extinction.

Scientists have yet to test the prediction

However, while this idea may sound daunting, it is far from a certainty. To confirm these predictions, lPhysicists will have to detect this mysterious Hawking radiation around gravitationally dense objectslike stars or planets.

So while these theories may sound like science fiction, they remind us how little we really know about the vast cosmos around us. As always, time and research will tell if this new prediction will hold up, and if we are headed towards the light, and only the light.