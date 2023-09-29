Jeep, change at the top: Filosa appointed new CEO

Antonio Filosa is appointed CEO of Jeepreplacing Christian Meunier who will take a long break to focus on personal interests. He reports it Stellar in a note. Filosa was Chief Operating Officer of Stellantis South America.

Stellantis announced operational changes starting November 1st and among them Emanuele Cappellano is appointed Chief Operating Officer of Stellantis South America, replacing Antonio Filosa. Cappellano served as Chief Financial Officer in South America for the company from 2017 to 2021 and currently holds, since October 2021, the position of CEO North America & Director of Strategy and Business Development at the Marcolin Group.

READ ALSO: Italo passes to the Swiss MSC. What will Cattaneo and Montezemolo do?

Furthermore Ashwani Muppasanicurrently leading the National Sales Company in China since July 2022, is appointed Chief Operating Officer of Stellantis India & Asia Pacificreplacing Carl Smileywho decided to give priority to private life.

READ ALSO: Inflation also affects animals: expenses for dogs and cats increase

“I want to take this opportunity to warmly thank Christian and Carl for their commitment and contribution to making Stellantis the leading company it is today,” he said Carlos TavaresCEO of Stellar. “Life circumstances must make us accept the personal decisions of our colleagues, which illustrate their human qualities, beyond their professional skills. I have full confidence that Emanuele and Ashwani, as newly appointed EVPs, as well as Antonio in his new role as CEO of the brand Jeepwill continue the path set by their predecessors and push further Stellar to win in this period of profound change in our sector.”

Subscribe to the newsletter