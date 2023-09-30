The incredible designs of Starfield players never cease to amaze the community.

Creating ships in Starfield allows you to do whatever you want.

Join the conversation

Starfield is the new universe that Bethesda has offered its players in more than 20 years and the result could not have been better. The exclusive game for Xbox and PC consoles is being a real success among the community. Much of this is due to the fact that the game offers total freedom to follow your own path, your story and of course, to create the style of ships that you most want. We have even been able to see one shaped like a Titanic… Full scale!

The options are practically endless, we have not only seen shapes of other vehicles or ships, like Batman’s. They have also shown us a ship shaped like a hamburger… Although on this occasion and as you are reading in the headline, one of the users has decided to base his new ship on the classic game Galaga. And we can tell you that the result has been truly wonderful, don’t miss it.

This is what this Galaga ship looks like in Starfield

The person in charge of making this new creation has been the Reddit user AustinFliesKites. The result is incredible so if you want to see what it looks like, just below these lines we will leave you the images that this player has shared in the thread. Below you will see the colorful ship that has been carried out to honor one of the video game classicsa game that has undoubtedly been played by millions of people.

My Galaga inspired ship pulling in a planet with its tractor beam

byu/AustinFliesKites inStarfield

If you have not yet delved into the enormous universe that Starfield offers us, take the opportunity and do it now. If you have doubts about what you can find, here we leave you our analysis so you can see what the new Bethesda and Xbox title offers. What we do tell you is that save a lot of time in your livesbecause if you are lovers of this style of games, it will get you hooked and there will be no way out.

Starfield came out on September 6 and already has more than 10 million players. Besides, The game is available on Xbox Game Pass, so you have no good excuse not to delve into the title and explore the large number of planets it offers us. Forge your story and become anything, space pirate, security member, buy a house, create your settlement and get materials… The possibilities are spectacular.

Join the conversation