Star Wars: Ahsoka is being one of the series of the moment. And not only that, since has made many fans of the Star Wars universe (including those from the first films a couple of decades ago), have once again felt part of a universe that changed the film industry forever.

Hence some have arisen doubts and curiosities thinking, among other things, about Ahsoka’s whereabouts during the course of the original trilogy from the Star Wars saga and the confrontation between Jedi and Sith.

Ahsoka from Star Wars takes place in a later timeline than Return of the Jedi. The series, which you can currently see on Disney + and which has left the door open to a very interesting future in Star Wars, was not present in the original films simply because it was not designed at that time. In official canon, Ahsoka disappeared after Attack of the Clones. He was present in Anakin’s time, fighting on the Jedi side and for the Republic.

When she was falsely accused of a crime she did not commit, she decided to leave the Jedi Order. In Star Wars Rebels she faced Darth Vader (Anakin), years later, when he fell to the dark side of the Force. It was thought that she fell in combat, but Ezra saved her and By using multiversal jumping, she returned to the past. That is why in the current Disney + series we see her in a timeline prior to the one in which she truly lived.