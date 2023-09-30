The mystery continues around the development of the remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic.

Star Wars: KOTOR, in development or canceled?

Just a few days ago alarm bells were going off about the possible cancellation of Star Wars: KOTOR, one of the biggest announcements of the PlayStation Showcase of 2021. In fact, it was Sony itself that raised suspicions remove Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake trailer from your YouTube channel without giving any reason. However, the continuous questions from players and the wave of news has caused the company to have to make a statement.

Sony itself has contacted the Kotaku media through a spokesperson to explain that Star Wars: KOTOR trailer removed from YouTube due to licensing issues. “As part of normal business, we delist assets with licensed music when licenses expire,” the outlet explains in an email. However, It seems like the only music playing in the trailer is the Star Wars theme song.owned by Disney, which confuses everyone.

It should be remembered that the game is in the hands of Embracer Group, which is in a difficult financial moment and has been forced to lay off a good part of its staff, so It would not be surprising if Star Wars: KOTOR was one of the projects sacrificed given the problems suffered in its development.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic pausó su desarrollo

One of the key points of the long wait to hear about the remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is the change of development studio that occurred in recent months after even a break in its development. The team in charge of starting the project was Aspyr, although from Embracer Group It was decided that Saber Interactive would take overalthough since that announcement nothing has been heard about it.

Would Star Wars: KOTOR end up canceled if Embracer Group was forced to continue making cuts and the game had barely moved forward in development?

