Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake it was announced as a PlayStation time exclusive during a showcase held in 2021. Since then, however, things don’t seem to have evolved in the right way.

In the last few hours, the official social accounts of PlayStation have started deleting all the trailers, posts and, in general, the contents dedicated to this long-awaited title: what does this mean?

As we well know, Embracer Groupowner of the Saber team, which was working on the game, is going through a moment of crisis which has led to the cancellation of many titles and even the closure of some studios, such as Volition.

With high probability, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake has also joined the list of titles that, by necessity, Embracer had to cancel.

No official announcements have been made yet, but users have few doubts: Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic Remake has clearly been cancelled. The reconversion of title released in 2003 it is unlikely to be made by Saber.

The original title still appears to be one of the most popular video games in the Lucas Films series: l’action in 3D is still in the hearts of fans, even if more recent titles, such as Jedi Survivor, manage to keep alive the nostalgic passion of gamers who love Star Wars.