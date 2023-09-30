Learn about the hypothesis that challenges what you thought you knew about Star Wars, Anakin Skywalker and his evolution to Darth Vader

Imagine for a moment that everything you thought you knew about Anakin Skywalker is about to be questioned. From the big screen to the animated series The Clone Wars, this character has undergone significant changes. But what if those changes were more than just creative license? What would happen if there were of Anakins?

Yes, you heard right. The “Two Anakins” theory proposes that an evil clone of Anakin was created by Emperor Palpatine himself. This clone replaced the “good” Anakin between The Clone Wars and Revenge of the Sith. And although it sounds far-fetched, this hypothesis may have more foundations than you think.

Two Anakins, a theory that surpasses that of “Bigger Luke”

Star Wars fans love to get lost in theories that attempt to fill plot gaps or discrepancies in the plot. One of the most famous cases is the “Bigger Luke” theory, which focuses on filming technical differences, such as Mark Hamill’s height. But, What if the “Two Anakins” theory had more merit?

The arguments of this theory are based on the inconsistencies in Anakin’s behavior in the films and The Clone Wars. While George Lucas’ films show a more impulsive and rebellious Anakin, the animated series offers us a more balanced and mature portrait. How to solve this dilemma? Fans point to the Emperor’s dark hand behind everything.

A clone created to fulfill a destiny

Reddit user TheChainsawVigilante was the one who launched this theory that has set the networks on fire. According to his approach, the “bad” clone was programmed to forget its origin and believe he was the original Anakin. The goal: facilitate his transition to the Dark Side and become Darth Vader.

Emperor Palpatine, the master of dark arts and political manipulations, would be the key piece in this puzzle. Let us remember that Palpatine has already experimented with cloning in the Star Wars universe. If anyone could create a Force-sensitive clone, it would be him.

Anakin vs. Anakin: a duel of identities

In recent Star Wars content, such as the Ahsoka series or The Bad Batch, the line between Anakin Skywalker and Darth Vader has been reinforced, supporting the idea that they are the same person. But the “Two Anakins” theory offers a disturbing perspective: Darth Vader’s belief that he killed Anakin would be another Sith lie.

It is in these argumentative tensions where this theory shines. Not only does it offer an explanation for the discrepancies in Anakin’s character, but it also opens doors to new narratives and explorations within the Star Wars universe.

Star Wars, a galaxy of theories

In addition to the theory of the two Anakins, the Star Wars universe is full of conjectures that attempt to explain or add depth to the saga. One of the most famous is the theory that Jar Jar Binks is actually a Sith Lord. According to this hypothesis, Jar Jar would be a secret ally of Palpatine and his clumsiness would be nothing more than a facade to divert attention. Although there is no concrete evidence, the theory has gained a lot of traction among fans.

Ultimately, the “Two Anakins” theory adds an extra layer of complexity to an already complex character. Although there is no concrete evidence, Its appeal lies in its ability to make us question what we thought we knew. about the saga. And that, at its core, is what the best fan theories do: they invite us to look at the galaxy with new eyes.