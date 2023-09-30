Disney+

What’s going to happen in Ahsoka’s finale? It seems that Star Wars has inadvertently revealed a very important sequence from episode 8.

Star Wars Has Accidentally Spoiled Ahsoka’s Ending. In an interview conducted before the Hollywood actors’ strike, Diana Lee Inosanto revealed a fight sequence from the end of Rosario Dawson’s series during an interview with Entertainment Weekly’s Dagobah Dispatch podcast.

When asked about the differences between working on The Mandalorian and Ahsoka, Diana Lee Inosanto brought up the fight scene that pitted the togruta against Morgan Elsbeth’s character. And he missed some important information: they will fight again in episode 8 of the Star Wars series. “What has changed? “It’s a great question,” agreed Diana Lee Inosanto. “I’ll tell you one thing: the fight scene, without a doubt. Because we had about 17 hours to shoot the fight scene between Rosario Dawson and I in The Mandalorian, but this time… we had days for it. Let’s put it that way.”

The fight between the togruta and Morgan Elsbeth promises to be epic

Disney+

Since this fight has not yet been seen on Ahsoka, and there is only one episode left in the Star Wars series, this epic revenge has to be part of the end. Diana Lee Inosanto described the upcoming battle between them as long and very intense. We can expect incredible moments. “Days were added to that fight scene,” said the Morgan Elsbeth actress. “It’s a long and intense fight scene, very intense. And there are other moments too. I think we all have those… There’s so much action involved in this and I don’t want to say too much. But there are some incredible moments.”

Diana Lee Inosanto not only plays Morgan Elsbeth, but She is also an expert in martial arts. and he knows more than most how truly “intense” and “involved” his upcoming duel with Ahsoka Tano is. It certainly seems that Dave Filoni has prepared something very big in Star Wars. Again!