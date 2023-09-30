Nicolò Bulega can be considered predestined who however, at a certain point in his career, albeit very young, risked seeing everything go up in smoke.

From 2012 to 2015, that is to say from when he was 13 to 16 years old, he won everything he could win, from the Italian Pre GP 125 2T Championship to the 4T Championship up to that of CEV Moto3 Champion, a title that still today he is the only Italian who can boast.

At that point the leap into the world championship seemed almost obligatory and in 2016 he joined the Sky Racing Team VR46, a team that represented every young driver’s dream. One season ended in seventh place, another in twelfth place then the beginning of a slow decline. After twenty-third place in Moto3 in 2018, Nicolò moved to Moto2, but the results did not arrive and in 2020 he left the most famous Academy in Italy to join Team Gresini.

Two years to forget, with few points and no podium. But as they say you have to hit rock bottom to get back up Bulega began his ascent by changing paddocks and moving to the derivatives one. The Aruba.it Racing Ducati team is welcoming him and is betting heavily on him for the Supersport world championship, in a long-term project that has its logical conclusion with a promotion to the Superbike team. The rest is recent history.

Last year the Panigale V2 was initially penalized by the regulations and, despite reaching the podium nine times, it only finished in fourth place. In 2023 the music is completely different and now that there are still three races to go the numbers speak for themselves 14 victories, 18 podiums, 10 fastest laps and 9 pole positionsbut most of all 90 points ahead of his long-time rival Stefano Manzi. With today’s victory Bulega became Supersport world championthird Italian after Paolo Casoli and Andrea Locatelli.

A triumph announced a few weeks ago, which however did not prevent a few tears from wetting the padding of his helmet once he crossed the finish line.

“When I arrived in this paddock I was no longer enjoying racing. Here I was welcomed very well and I immediately felt comfortable on the bike too. For my character feeling a bit like the leader of the Ducati project in Supersport motivated me a lot and this is also why I wanted to win this championship so much. It hasn’t all been roses and sunshine. Last year I wasn’t riding as well as I am now and the bike wasn’t quite right yet either. We worked a lot and during the winter I trained like I had never done before, precisely because I wanted to become Supersport world champion and now that I have succeeded I am happy, because we are finally reaping the fruit of so much work.”

The moments spent in Moto2 were not easy

When results don’t arrive and you live your passion and your work poorly, even your private life is affected. However, I have always tried to understand where I could improve. Of course, a change of scenery and championship was crucial in my exit from that period, as was surrounding myself with people in whom I had faith and whom I respected.

How was your first impact with the world of Supersport?

The first impact was immediately positive, also because I knew that a change of scenery would be good for me. I had reached the point where I no longer enjoyed racing, but the trust that the Aruba team showed in me was decisive. Being part of an important project stimulated and motivated me to give that little bit extra. I also knew that this was my last chance to continue being a professional rider and so I tried not to let it slip away, always giving my best and trying not to make any mistakes.

Even in the last season, however, you experienced a difficult moment

It is true. I went through a difficult moment but it was the turning point of our season, so much so that now I don’t know if I would have won the title without that period. When I started taking pay from the other Ducatis I stopped and said to myself: “This isn’t right. This is not possible”. The team worked so hard and I worked twice as hard. Strengthened by that experience, this year we didn’t leave out any aspect, not even the one that could have made us improve by 0.05% because we knew that in the end even that could make the difference.

You have grown as a pilot and as a man

All my previous experiences made me mature and grow. Before, I accepted everything a bit, even results or aspects that were not exactly positive, whereas now if something doesn’t go the right way I get angry like a beast. I have become more fussy and perfectionist.

A few tears escaped…..

After crossing the finish line I cried because when you go through difficult times and then a result like this arrives, you know that you are bringing happiness not only to yourself but also to the people around you, and who have helped you in the difficult moments of your life and career. your career. I have to thank all the guys on my team, my athletic trainer, my manager but above all my girlfriend, who has always been so close to me.

When you arrived here, did you also lose a little faith in your abilities?

I had lost a little faith in my abilities as a pilot. I knew I could be a strong and fast rider, but I couldn’t express myself consistently and bring out everything that others expected from me. I have changed a lot, including my athletic trainer who I thank so much. Now I feel very good, with the bike but also mentally, I am calm and aware of my strength. This morning in qualifying I realized that I had about ten behind me waiting to be pulled. I motioned for him to follow me because I knew I could knock them all off. I started pushing hard and got pole position with half a second of advantage.

You only have one month to celebrate. Then comes the Superbike.

This was just the beginning. We have to start from here to move forward and start a new chapter in my career which I face with great enthusiasm. It won’t be easy and I will have a very tough teammate, but I will try to learn as much as possible from him and my team.