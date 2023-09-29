Today we have been able to see an updated launch window for one of the most anticipated games by Nintendo Switch players. In this case, we are talking about SPYxANYA: Operation Memories, confirmed a while ago for the hybrid console.

Recently, it has been shared that this game will be released on December 21, 2023, at least in Japan. In this way, fans already know when they will be able to get it on Nintendo Switch in the country. We’ll keep an eye out for more details to be shared between now and the release date available at this time.

This is confirmed:

SPYxANYA: Operation Memories Released:

For Nintendo Switch on December 21, 2023 in Japan. For PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in 2024.

Availability:

Physical and digital versions for PS5 and Switch. Digital only version for PS4.

Physical editions:

Standard. “Going Out” which includes: Game. Set of original items: special box, tote bag, two acrylic keychains, adhesive tape and holographic sticker.

Digital Deluxe Edition:

Juego.

“Deluxe Going Out Pack” con “Bond Dress” y “Bond Hat” para Anya.

Bonus “Director Chimera Hat”.

Early purchases (physical and digital):

They will include “Agent Set” costumes for Loid, Anya, Yor and Bond.

