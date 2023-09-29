The purple dragon would have a companion on his first adventure in many years.

Spyro 4: Mystery of the Dragon would have Cynder as a playable character

Join the conversation

After years of rumors and a few recent months of possible previews about the return of the purple dragon, a post on Reddit has set off alarm bells by mentioning that Spyro 4: Mystery of the Dragon would be announced on October 5. The beloved character would have a new installment in the style of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, that is, returning to the formula of the first games but with modern graphics.

With less than a week left to see a supposed first trailer, it is rumored that Nicholas Kole would be in charge of level and character design, so one would expect a style similar to that of Spyro: Reignited Trilogy. The game would be multiplatform, although it would only reach PlayStation 5, Xbox Series and PC at the end of 2024.

Although details of the story are unknown, it seems that Cynder will gain importance in this new game, since both she and Spyro will be playable characters in parallel stories in the style of Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart. From this offer, one character’s actions will affect the other’s world.

Among the rest of the characters Elora, Cazador, Moneybags, Professor, Ripto, Crush and Gulp will returnwhile we are not expected to see Sheila, the sergeant, Bentley or Agent 9.

Spyro has already returned this year in a certain way

Spyro Reignited Trilogy updated its sales figures in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the saga, demonstrating the success of the return of the dragon now in the hands of Activision Blizzard. In fact, the return of the saga has disappointed many players for now, limiting itself to the Confirmation of Ripto as a new Crash Team Rumble characterthe new Crash Bandicoot multiplayer that has Spyro and more characters in its data.

Luckily, Crash Team Rumble would serve as a base game for lovers of classic Sony platforms and fans of Crash and Spyro for the remainder of the year and until the release of Spyro 4: Mystery of the Dragonwhich in just a few days should be official if the rumor is true.

Join the conversation