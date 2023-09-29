A few months ago, a rumor stated that Toys for Bob was developing a new purple dragon title. A recent leak, which appeared on Reddit, reveals new information about the game, including the name, the supposed announcement date, the estimated launch period and the platforms. At the moment, the new Spyro IP according to the rumor will come announced on October 5th; regarding the output, the is estimated quarto trimestre del 2024 su PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S e PC. We invite you to take this information with a grain of salt until official news becomes available. Below is an overview of the leak:

October 5th Announcement Trailer Nicholas Kole Designs Characters and Settings (Spyro: Reignited Trilogy, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time) Cross-platform launch on Xbox Series Elora, Hunter, Moneybags, Professor, Ripto, Crush and Gulp. Sheila, Sergeant Bird, Bentley and Officer #9.

Below is an overview of the series:

Spyro the Dragon is a series of platform video games. In an initial period (1998-2000), the series was developed by Insomniac Games for the first three chapters on the Sony PlayStation console and co-produced by Sony and Universal Interactive Studios (subsequently acquired by Vivendi, in turn acquired in 2007 by Activision) . Subsequently, Universal was the sole producer of the game: the series became multiplatform and passed on various platforms and between different developers.

Stay tuned for more information on Spyro 4.