These new characters could be none other than the main antagonists of the film.

Loid and Yor will have to face new enemies in Spy x Family Code: White

The official film of the Spy x Family franchise is slowly becoming one of the premieres that is raising the most expectations among anime fans and the closer we get to the film’s release day, the more we know about its story and its new additions.

Recently, 2 new antagonists were officially presented who will debut in the film as completely original characters never seen in the manga. Well, since the official japanese account from Spy x Family another couple of new characters have been revealed who are probably the great villains of the movie.

Are we facing the two greatest enemies of the Forger family?

Just as it happened when they introduced the characters Dimitry and Luca, the presentation of Snidel y Type F It consisted of a simple image of them together with the supporting actors who will give them voice, an effective way to show these two additions that stand out precisely because they seem at first glance more serious and dangerous enemies than the previously mentioned Dimitry and Luca.

Banjo Ginga will be in charge of giving voice to Snidel, a man whose serious face makes us suspect that He may be nothing less than the film’s greatest antagonist. As for Type F, it is a strong masked character who will be played by the actor Shunsuke Takeuchi and it is possible that he is Snidel’s own right-hand man.

In this way, the cast of secondary characters in Spy x Family Code: White has expanded once again and looking at Snidel and Type F’s clothing and their enormous resemblance to Dimitry and Luca’s uniforms, we can suspect that the 4 characters could belong to the same organization who views the Forger family as enemies that must be defeated or captured.

Spy x Family Code: White es a firm step for the franchise that has emerged from the manga created by Tatsuya Endo, a great bet that can cause a new and enormous increase in popularity for it. Its long-awaited arrival in Japanese cinemas is scheduled for next December 22th and the second season of Spy x Family will air its first episode on Japanese television somewhat earlier, specifically on October 7.

