The second part has not yet been released and there are already people who are eagerly waiting for Spider-Man 3 to be confirmed.

The creative team behind the acclaimed video game that is about to go on sale has left fans speechless by hinting at the possibility of them making Spider-Man 3. During a recent interview with io9, the director of, Ben Arfmann , shared his thoughts on the future of the franchise.

“I mean, I would love to be able to talk about Spider-Man 3.” Arfmann expressed. “We love this game. We are very excited about this game. I really hope the fans like it the same way we do. And we will be very lucky to be able to tell more stories.”

Although his response was cautious, James Stevenson, Insomniac’s Director of Community and Marketing, humorously chimed in by saying, “Maybe there will be a post-credits scene.” This joke sparked even more speculation about what Spider-Man’s future could hold in the world of video games.

The sequel will be released very soon.

Spider-Man 2 y Venom

As the excitement for Spider-Man 2 grows, the promotion for Venom is also in full swing. The latest trailer for the video game promises a fast-paced adventure full of action, iconic villains and exciting surprises. In addition, they have already started a campaign for people to avoid SPOILERS.

The official synopsis describes Spider-Man and Miles Morales’ epic fight to save the city from a monstrous symbiote threat, including the fearsome Venom and other dangerous rivals. Fans can look forward to exploring an expansive Marvel New York, experiencing faster web movements, unlocking incredible costumes and epic new abilities while quickly switching between Peter Parker and Miles Morales.

But if they really make Spider-Man 3, they’ll need a much bigger new map, who knows if we’ll get to see New Jersey. But what is clear is that as the universe of this beloved Marvel character continues to expand on the big screen and in video games, fans can anticipate a wave of excitement and surprises on the horizon.

The video game will go on sale on October 20 for PS5. Meanwhile, we are waiting to know if they will make Spider-Man 3.