Suara.com – The Spanish-born player predicts that the Indonesian national team will appear in the next World Cup. The very good strength of the team is one of the reasons.

The player in question is the Indonesian national team defender, Jordi Amat. This naturalized Indonesian defender is confident in the strength of his team in the future.

The Indonesian national team will appear in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in October 2023. They will play the first round against Brunei Darussalam at the Gelora Sriwijaya Jakabaring Stadium, Palembang, 12 October 2023.

Then five days later, the Garuda squad will be the visiting team. Ahead of this match, Jordi is very confident in his team’s steps because they have a capable squad depth.

Apart from that, Jordi also mentioned that Indonesia has other targets besides the World Cup. They will fight to break into the top 100 in the FIFA rankings in the future.

“We have a very good team. “Our goal is to penetrate the top 100 (FIFA ranking),” said Jordi Amat, quoted from the official FIFA website.

“I know it will be a tough fight, but we have the potential, resources and players to achieve it,” he added.

However, he believes that the Indonesian National Team will be the team that will appear in the World Cup. This is because FIFA provides concessions and new rules for World Cup participants.

Initially the World Cup only had 32 participants, but FIFA has changed the rules by adding 16 teams. In total, the 2026 World Cup will contain 48 teams competing.

Representatives of Asia (AFC) were allocated 8 teams that automatically qualified after the qualifying round. For this reason, Jordi is confident that the national team will be part of this prestigious event in the future.

“In the next 15 years, we will see more Asian teams at the World Cup, as we saw in the success of Japan, Korea and Saudi Arabia against Argentina (in Qatar 2022).”

“There is huge potential, and I am very confident that we will do it. Seeing significant growth in the coming years. The addition to 48 teams is important news for Southeast Asia,” concluded Amat.