PlayStation 5 has sold more than two million consoles during the current fiscal year in Japan, the first time that a home console in the company has achieved something like this since PlayStation 2.

PS5 arrived after a PS4 with very good figures and in the middle of a pandemic, something that Sony -like everyone- had to deal with PlayStation. But that was almost 3 years ago and now their sales have passed a record japanese PS2.

As they get the tip from ResetEra and thanks to the Game Data Library website, we can see the volume of consoles sold from all companies and even reach the current ones with Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch.

In the table they leave in their forums, we see that PlayStation 2 sold 2,020,184 consoles in 2005 and PlayStation 5 has 2,031,594 units sold in the current fiscal year.

We cannot ignore the fact that the company has left a price reduction very close to each other and during the summer, which has been able to help this fact despite the increase in its RRP.

This controversial movement due to the “global economic environment” and high inflation was quite loud, but the current generation of consoles by Microsoft It didn’t take him long to follow his path.

However, these and other factors such as the recent promotion in the United States for new buyers have not prevented it from continuing to be distributed. Meanwhile, we still don’t know anything about PS5 Slim or PS5 Pro…

This rhythm in terms of units distributed in a year is not usually maintained, because many times it tends to go down and in very few cases it is surpassed by the next; especially when carrying a lot for sale.

In the comments they talk about Final Fantasy XVII or Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 being some of those responsible, although another possible protagonist in all this would be Genshin Impact.

The graphics and logo of the console are launching

It is worth remembering that the HoYoverse game is exclusive on Sony PlayStation consoles, since there is no Switch version in sight; another reason for this recent boost in GAAS.

And since the best-selling games of the week in Japan were revealed today, it’s a no-brainer to add another day to the comparison between the two.

In any case, the current situation is that Sony sells more than 2 million PS5 this fiscal year in Japan and it is something that has not happened since PS2. What will await you the rest of the day?