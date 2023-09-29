Star Wars KOTOR Remake one step away from disappearing? It has recently been discovered that Sony has deleted all mention of this promising project that has not stopped suffering from problems since its announcement.

many games of Star Wars are being developed at the moment, but one of them has not stopped experiencing problems since the moment of its announcement. We talk about STar Wars KOTORel remake del mítico Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic.

The last thing we have been able to know is that Embracer Group’s tax report confirmed in May that Star Wars KOTOR Remake is still in development. However, this PS5 title has not revealed anything else since its reveal and appears to be stuck.

Now, fan concern has skyrocketed after learning that Sony has been hiding the information published about the game until now. The company seems to have hidden the trailer for the game featuring Darth Revan and the tweets that announced it.

Twitter user Crusader3456 has discovered that the company has deleted tweets about the original 2021 PlayStation Showcase teaser where Star Wars KOTOR remake was presented to the world, as well as its trailer.

The only thing that remains of this “jedi purge” is an official mention within an old tweet promoting several games from the live stream. This has made us think that we could soon have an announcement where all the fans’ fears come true.

Will we see the official cancellation of Star Wars KOTOR remake? Of course, it would be news that would not please any galactic fan and although we cannot venture to confirm anything, the situation is not at all rosy…

Star Wars KOTOR Remake, a project with little Strength

We have only had one teaser since 2021 about this project and many reports that did not convey confidence about the development. We remember that in 2022 it was commented that the remake of Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic had stopped its development indefinitely.

Despite the potential that this name has, nothing seems certain in these days of uncertainty within the video game industry. Of course, KOTOR is not going through its best moment right now…

And, recently we learned that a group of Star Wars fans have filed a class action lawsuit over the canceled KOTOR 2 DLC on Nintendo Switch. Luckily, there is still hope for fans of the saga.

Star Wars Eclipse, Star Wars Outlaws, Respawn Entertainment’s shooter and other projects that will surely end up reaching a successful spaceport. Which one are you most looking forward to?