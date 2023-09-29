Pablo Motos has opened the doors of El Hormiguero to Sonsoles Ónega for the third time. The communicator, who has closed the guest week of the program, already visited the set just before the premiere of Y Ahora Sonsoles, returned shortly after to celebrate her success and has now told how she is facing the new season of her program. One of her first confessions has been what she feels when being examined every day by the audience: “It even conditions your humor.”

The interview has ranged from topics as fashionable as artificial intelligence to aspects of her private life to end up focusing on some of the guest’s most striking superstitions. Thus, the presenter has given her the opportunity to confirm that she speaks “with the beyond.” “Sometimes yes,” he acknowledged, adding: “I receive the energies of those who want to send them to me.”

In addition, Sonsoles has a curious habit during his program: “I do a handstand,” which “also has to do with energies.” He has given an example: “If someone ventures the information of the next day, which seems to me to be the worst evil, to reverse that karma I will do a handstand.”

He had to do it on the program this Thursday: “Because an asshole told me something…”. And she has solved it that way. Don’t miss how he told it!