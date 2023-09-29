SEGA has released a new gameplay trailer for the latest major update of Sonic Frontiers, nicknamed Final Horizon. The trailer sees the main characters discussing their plan of action, with Sonic himself deciding to face the four towers of the masters, while his friends cercano i Chaos Emerald. Check out the trailer below.

The Final Horizon trailer shows what we can expect from the update by highlighting the gameplay and various levels and the new unique contentsprobably designed for Test all of Sonic’s skills. The trailer also features in-game abilities of Sonic’s friends, Amy, Tails e Knuckles. In addition to new challenges and playable characters, Final Horizon also includes a completely new story. Below is an overview via Steam of Sonic Frontiers:

Two worlds collide in Sonic the Hedgehog’s latest high-speed adventure. Face hordes of powerful enemies and explore a breathtaking world full of action, adventure and mystery. Accelerate to new heights and experience the thrill of high-speed platforming as you freely explore the vastness of the five Starfall Islands. Dive into the adventure, wield the power of the Ancients and fight to stop new and mysterious adversaries.

Sonic Frontiers is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S e Nintendo Switch.