One of the astronomical events most anticipated of this year is the annular solar eclipse what will happen next October 14, 2023. This astronomical phenomenon causes a lot of emotion because it had not occurred in Mexico for about 30 years, however, it will not be visible throughout the Republic.

He annular solar eclipse It occurs when the Sun does not completely cover the Moon because it is not close enough to the Earth. He National Institute of Optical and Electronic Astrophysics (INAOE) indicates that it will have a total projection only in Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo, However, other states of the Republic will appreciate a partial phase.

If you are interested in seeing this astronomical phenomenon, but you do not have the opportunity to travel to the peninsula, do not worry, because thanks to technology you will be able to appreciate it in its entirety.

The NASA reported that the annular eclipse on October 14 will begin as a partial eclipse from 9:45 in the morning and will end at 1:08 p.m.while the annular eclipse phase will begin at 11:22 in the morning, reaching its maximum point at 11:24 and will end at 11:26 a.m., so it is expected that the annular solar eclipse or “ring of fire” lasts four minutes and 15 seconds and will darken by 90.4%

According to NASA, the annular solar eclipse will cross North America, Central America and South America. It will also be visible in parts of the United States, Mexico and countries in Central and South America.. These are the times where you can see the annular eclipse in your State. Remember that it will not look like it does on the peninsula, but you will appreciate a part of it:

Aguascalientes – Aguascalientes: 09:29 hours.

Baja California – Mexicali: 08:09 hours.

Baja California Sur – La Paz: 08:21 hours.

Campeche – Campeche: 09:45 hours.

Chiapas – Tuxtla Gutiérrez: 09:47 hours.

Chihuahua – Ciudad Juárez: 09:15 hours.

CDMX: 09:36 hours.

Coahuila – Saltillo: 09:25 hours.

Colima – Colima: 09:33 hours.

Durango – Durango: 09:34 hours.

Mexico state – Toluca: 09:36 hours.

Guanajuato – León: 09:31 hours.

Guerrero – Chilpancingo: 09:39 hours.

Hidalgo – Pachuca: 09:35 hours.

Jalisco – Guadalajara: 09:31 hours.

Michoacan – Morelia: 09:34 hours.

Morelos – Cuernavaca – 09:37 hours.

Nayarit – Tepic: 08:28 hours.

New Lion – Monterrey: 09:25 hours.

Oaxaca – Oaxaca: 09:43 hours.

Puebla – Puebla: 09:38 hours.

Queretaro – Querétaro: 09:33 hours.

Quintana Roo – Chetumal: 10:51 hours.

San Luis Potosi – San Luis Potosí: 09:30 hours.

Sinaloa – Culiacán 8:22 hours.

Sonora – Hermosillo: 08:14 hours.

Tabasco – Villa Hermosa: 09:45.

Tamaulipas – Victoria City: 09:29 hours.

Tlaxcala – Tlaxcala: 09:37 hours.

Veracruz – Veracruz: 09:39 hours.

Yucatan – Mérida: 09:45 hours.

Zacatecas – Zacatecas: 09:28 hours.

