Experts believe the site in Jordan to be the city of Sodom which was destroyed by an asteroid. Photo/ Tell El-Hammam Excavation Project

TEL AVIV – An ancient city in Jordan that was destroyed by an asteroid impact more powerful than a nuclear bomb explosion has been identified as the city of Sodom. This city is immortalized in the Bible and the Koran as the city of sin.

John Bergsma, a leading theology professor in the United States (US), said excavations in Jordan provide strong evidence that one of the Bible’s most dramatic narratives is true.

Bergsma, as quoted by the Jerusalaem Post, Friday (29/9/2023), emphasized that archaeological findings in Jordan confirmed the existence of the city of Sodom as written in the Bible. It is the ancient city of Tell el-Hammam located in the southern Jordan Valley.

According to the Book of Genesis, God released brimstone and fire on the cities of Sodom and Gomorrah in response to the sins of their inhabitants, resulting in the complete destruction of the cities.

A similar pattern of destruction was also found at Tell el-Hammam, leading Bergsma to reevaluate the credibility of the Biblical narrative. He pointed to signs of extreme heat detected on skeletons and pottery fragments unearthed by archaeologists, indicating a possible impact from an asteroid.

“And he looked over all the surface of Sodom and Gomorrah and over all the surface of the land of the plain, and he looked, and behold, the smoke of the Earth had risen like smoke from a furnace,” reads the Book of Genesis 19:28, describing Abraham witnessing the aftermath of the destruction of Sodom and Gomorrah.

About 3,600 years ago, Tell el-Hammam flourished as a city, surpassing Jerusalem and Jericho in size and power.

However, his prosperity suddenly disappeared. The absence of signs of a siege in the ruins indicates that the city and its surrounding area were not the target of a military attack.

Bergsma received insight into some of the extraordinary discoveries from Steven Collins, chief archaeologist at Tell el-Hammam.