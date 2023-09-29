The Pompeii coach was harshly insulted on social media and the club harshly condemned the gesture

Diego Armando Maradona JrPompeii coach, was harshly insulted on social media and the club harshly condemned the gesture by launching a campaign against cyberbullying.

Social insults to Maradona Jr, Pompeii’s initiative

—

“We deleted the post with the screen shots of the insults to Mr. Maradona: we took the necessary space to launch an important message, we achieved our goal of raising awareness among those who follow us and we don’t want that ugliness to remain and stain the our social networks. We are a football team and in this space we celebrate football and what it generates: joy, beauty, emotions, brotherhood, everything we try to fully experience every day and convey to our public. The message, however, remains strong and clear: no to #cyberbullying, no to any form of oppression. Long live football, long live sport, long live passion, long live Pompeii, long live Maradona.”