Today, Saturday 30 September, Slovakia will vote in the parliamentary elections. According to polls, the party that will gather the most support is the one led by Robert Fico (read “Fizo”), a very controversial politician: among other things, in the past he defined the Slovak president Zuzana Čaputová as «a puppet of the United States» , as well as “a whore, a bitch”, and in the event of victory he promised that Slovakia would not send Ukraine “not even a single munition” to help it defend itself from the Russian invasion.

Fico has already been prime minister twice: between 2006 and 2010 and between 2012 and 2018, both at the helm of Smer, Slovakia’s main socialist-inspired party. Since then he has greatly tightened his racist and sexist rhetoric and instead has softened his positions on Russia, so much so that his new appointment as prime minister is viewed with a certain fear by the institutions of the European Union and by the European countries most committed to supporting Ukraine.

«The vote in Slovakia will not only decide who will govern a small central European country with fewer than 6 million inhabitants, but will also indicate whether opposition to support for Ukraine, a position so far confined to the margins of European politics, can assert itself at a high level,” wrote the New York Times at the beginning of September.

At the moment the only European Union country explicitly hostile to supporting Ukraine with weapons, subsidies and political legitimacy is Hungary, led by semi-authoritarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. A victory for Fico would have two immediate consequences. First, it would mean the creation of an anti-Ukrainian bloc in the European institutions, where all major foreign policy decisions, including the approval of new sanctions, are taken unanimously by member countries. Some also cite a “domino effect” that Fico’s appointment would trigger, pushing other countries that until now had convincingly supported Ukraine to change their position.

“We reject the thesis that the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine also involves us”, Fico himself told Reuters, taking up a thesis very dear to both Russian propaganda, which for months has been downplaying the consequences and implications for Europe invasion of Ukraine, and to the European far right.

Slovakia was never part of the Soviet Union but until 1991, when it was still united with the Czech Republic in Czechoslovakia, it was part of the Warsaw Pact, the military alliance of countries led by a communist regime aligned with the Soviet Union. Since then, relations with Russia have remained quite strong.

The aid guaranteed by the Soviet Union to the Slovak resistance which fought against the Nazi occupation in 1944 is widely cited in history books. Even today, more than half of Slovaks master Russian. And many of them retain a positive opinion of Russia: according to one poll, in the first months of the war about half of the Slovak population hoped for a Russian victory in the invasion of Ukraine. Over the years, these relationships have also had concrete consequences on an economic level: before the war in Ukraine, commercial exchanges with Russian companies were very frequent, and Slovakia imported just under 60 percent of its energy from Russia, a degree of dependence according to only to that of Lithuania.

In March 2021, Slovakia was one of the very few European countries to purchase doses of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, made by Russia and never approved by European authorities (a few months later it returned most of it, claiming to have received a different version of the vaccine from the agreed one).

In the last two years, however, the government led by right-wing populist Eduard Heger had somewhat unexpectedly taken positions that were very pro-Ukraine. In April 2022, Slovakia had even become the first country to donate air defense systems to the Ukrainian army. However, Heger’s government fell in December 2022 due to a political crisis that had been ongoing for months, amid accusations of not having done enough to combat corruption.

Thanks to its extensive ties with Russia, and despite the positions taken by its last government, Slovakia is considered one of the most vulnerable countries to believe the falsehoods spread by Russian propaganda, which has been active for years throughout Europe through channels official and less official.

The Facebook page of the Russian embassy in Slovakia is very active and in a year it publishes up to five thousand posts, therefore around 13 a day, most of which contain fake news that tries to put the West and the Union in a bad light. European.

In March 2022, Dennik N, one of Slovakia’s most trusted newspapers, published a video of a Russian embassy official urging a journalist from Hlavné správy, a popular right-wing news site, to publish pro-Russian content. “I told Moscow that you’re a good guy,” the official told the reporter, among other things, to try to convince him. A small scandal emerged, but even today Hlavné správy publishes content aligned with Russian propaganda.

Slovaks’ economic and cultural ties to Russia, as well as the proliferation of Russian propaganda, appear to have had real effects on what Slovaks think about the war in Ukraine. A poll conducted in March by the Slovakian think tank Globsec indicates that 51 percent of Slovaks believe that the Russian invasion was provoked by Ukraine or the West, about half believe the United States is a security threat to their country, while just 48 percent consider liberal democracy as a positive political-economic system for Slovakia.

During the election campaign, Fico is trying to balance a certain pro-Russian sentiment with frustration over energy costs, rising inflation, and an economy that after the pandemic is growing by just over one point per year. “Smer and other smaller parties with the same positions are addressing marginalized people, those tired of globalization and the cruelty of capitalism,” analyst Viera Zuborova of the Bratislava Policy Institute explained to Foreign Policy. “It’s the same narrative of people like Trump, to leverage people who feel forgotten and have lost trust.”

Furthermore, exactly like Trump and other far-right parties in the West, Fico also has hostile positions on the reception of migrants and on civil rights, distancing himself greatly from the rest of the socialist-inspired parties in Western Europe.

In a recent commercial he made a homophobic joke by sarcastically asking whether Michal Simecka, leader of the liberal and centrist Progressive Slovakia party, “identifies as a man, a woman or a helicopter.” At the beginning of September, however, he said that “not even God” knows whether the asylum seekers arriving in Slovakia “are terrorists or have infectious diseases”, echoing discriminatory slogans against people arriving from the Middle East and Africa.

In his previous years of government, Fico was considered a pragmatic politician and in some sectors in favor of bringing Slovakia closer to the rest of Europe. Pushing pro-Russian rhetoric was probably the only way to return to being a relevant political figure in Slovakia.

In recent years it had practically disappeared. In 2018 he was forced to resign due to large street demonstrations following the murder of the young journalist Ján Kuciak. The investigations into Kuciak’s death have led to the identification of the perpetrator, a former Slovakian soldier, but the trial of the instigators is still ongoing. Kuciak was killed while he was investigating alleged links between Italian organized crime and some people close to Fico, as well as corruption scandals linked to Smer, Fico’s party. Smer and Fico were defeated in the 2020 parliamentary elections, but both managed to regain support both during the pandemic and after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Today polls give Smer around 20 percent, which makes it the most popular party, albeit by a few points. The possible appointment of Fico as prime minister is not so obvious and will depend on various factors. The Slovak electoral law is quite complex and has a very high threshold, 5 percent: there are at least five parties that polls show just below or just above that threshold, including the Slovak Nationalist Party, very close to the positions of FIG. In the event of Smer’s victory, the natural partner for a possible government coalition would be HLAS, a sort of more moderate version of Smer founded by former prime minister Peter Pellegrini.

It will also be necessary to understand whether in the last few days the concrete possibility of a new mandate for Fico as prime minister could push people who remember his political career and do not appreciate him, who perhaps would have abstained in his absence, to vote. One of the latest polls, for example, shows Smer and Progressive Slovakia practically equal.