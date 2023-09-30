Slovakia, Russia’s shadow on the elections

The legislative elections of Saturday 30 September in Slovakia is looming as a run-off on its foreign policy, between the reconfirmation of its pro-Western orientation and its rapprochement with Russia, in the polarizing context of the war in Ukraine. Two diametrically opposed currents are facing each other and, according to last-minute polls, we can expect a close head-to-head between the populist Smer-SD party of the former Prime Minister Robert Fico, who supports policies more favorable to Moscow, and Slovakia progressista liberale in Michal Simecka, Vice President of the European Parliament who wants to deepen cooperation with the EU. Both political forces should obtain around 20% of the vote.

Polling stations open at 7am Italian time and will close at 10pm, with exit polls expected soon after and final results expected on Sunday morning. Slovak President Zuzana Caputova will then task the head of the winning party with forming the next government. The stakes are so high that Slovakia, a member state of the European Union and NATO, 5.4 million inhabitants, was overwhelmed by disinformation during the election campaign, with studies highlighting how half the nation believes the fake news in circulation. Along the main streets and highways of the capital Bratislava, Smer-SD billboards promise “stability, order and well-being”, while progressive Slovakia guarantees “a decent future”.

The left-wing candidate, former Prime Minister Fico, tried to woo voters with the promise of suspending military aid to Ukraine, which has been fighting the Russian invasion since February 2022. Slovakia has provided significant military and humanitarian aid to Kiev, but during his election campaign Fico opted for friendly ties with Moscow and, according to analysts, if he becomes prime minister he will actually change the the country’s foreign policy.

On the other hand, Simecka’s liberals confirmed that they will continue to “work to deepen European cooperation” and to support Ukraine. All the polls give the Hlas-SD party, led by former prime minister Peter Pellegrini, in third place, effectively an offshoot of Smer after Fico left the position of head of government in 2018, following the murders of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his girlfriend. Murders that sparked important anti-government demonstrations due to Kuciak’s uncomfortable revelations, contained in his last posthumous article, regarding links between the Smer-SD and the Italian mafia.

Former prime minister Igor Matovic’s OLaNO movement could also enter parliament, winner of the last elections in 2020 with an anti-corruption program. Matovic’s movement has formed a solid-looking, but in reality shaky, coalition with the right-wing We Are Family party, the liberal Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) and the centrist For the People, all of whom are likely to be reconfirmed. The OLaNO leader had to resign in March 2021 following criticism over his management of the pandemic, including the decision to purchase Russian vaccines snubbed by most countries.

Cool, the left-wing Orban who scares Europe

He has the same name and surname as the former president of the Italian Chamber of Deputies and leading exponent of the 5 Star Movement, Roberto Fico, the former Slovakian prime minister Robert Fico, leader of the social democratic party Smer-SD, declared the winner in Saturday’s early parliamentary elections. A homonymy that stops at identity: the 59-year-old, former member of the Czechoslovak Communist Party and as a young leader of a Social Democratic Party, now has clear populist tendencies. Opposed to sanctions on Moscow, Kiev’s membership of NATO and further financing of the war in Ukraine, Fico focused part of his electoral campaign on the promise to suspend military aid to Kiev, thus thinking he would be able to woo a large number of voters . In addition to this he is committed to guaranteeing “stability, order and well-being” to his fellow citizens.

In the event of victory over his liberal rival Michal Simecka – also credited with 20% of voting intentions – it would be a return for Fico to lead the government, a position he has already held twice, from 2006 to 2010 and from 2012 to 2018. Five years ago Fico had to resign three weeks after the killing of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his girlfriend Martina Kusnirova. A double murder that triggered important anti-government demonstrations due to Kuciak’s uncomfortable revelations, contained in the last posthumous articles, regarding links between Smer-SD personalities, close to Fico, and the ‘Ndrangheta.

According to several analysts, if the Smer-SD party were to win the legislative elections, Fico becoming the new prime minister of Slovakia will most likely change course in foreign policy, further strengthening the ties of friendship and collaboration with Moscow. Fico’s election would also bring Bratislava closer to the positions of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Russia and would consequently distance Slovakia from the European Union and its values, with significant political implications.

