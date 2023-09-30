Aaliyah Massaid accidentally revealed her affectionate nickname for Tariq Halilintar. This was done when Aaliyah Massaid performed live with one of her friends.

Footage of Aaliyah Massaid’s live video went viral and was shared on social media, one of which was the TikTok account people_strong10. It appears he is chatting with TikToker Fachrul Hadid.

Initially, Aaliyah Massaid discussed plans for futsal training in preparation for the match. Reza Artamevia’s daughter then touched on Thariq Halilintar, who was on the same team as her.

That’s where Aaliyah Massaid mentioned her special nickname for Tariq Halilintar. It turns out that the beautiful singer is suspected of often calling Tariq Halilintar “Brother” considering that they are three years apart in age.

“Tomorrow’s the match. We’ve already been told in the group. You all have to come,” said Aaliyah Massaid as quoted from the TikTok account people_strong10, on Saturday (30/9/2023).

“Are you sparring?” asked Fachrul Hadid while busy eating.

“Competing. I’m on the same team as Abang, eh Tariq. Same with A Raffi, same, I forgot grandma,” said Aaliyah Massaid, smiling shyly because she missed mentioning Thariq Halilintar’s special nickname.

It didn’t take long for Aaliyah Massaid’s video to get a lot of attention. They were busy commenting on Aaliyah Massaid’s call to Tariq Halilintar, who was rumored to be her boyfriend.

“He forgot when he was live, he called him Abang. It melted,” said a netizen. “Please smile to myself,” said another. “Oh, if you call Thor ‘Brother’,” said another netizen.

“Brother, no, I’m melting. I hope it’s halal soon, Althor,” commented a netizen. “Cie Abang. Glad to hear that,” wrote another netizen. “Auto melts and grimaces. I swear this is too cute,” concluded another.