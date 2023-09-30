Suara.com – Madeena is one of the new singers who is currently pursuing a career in the world of music. So when she got the opportunity to sing the jingle “Stop Wasted Food”, this grade 11 student didn’t want to waste the opportunity.

The jingle “Stop Wasted Food” is a campaign initiated by the National Food Agency. Madeena then had the opportunity to sing the jingle at the International Day of Awareness of Food Loss & Waste celebration event at a hotel in Jakarta, recently.

Madeena also appeared stunning in front of officials and important people. Madeena even received direct praise from Endang Setyawati Thohari who is a member of Commission IV DPR RI. “Your voice is very good, I like it. You can definitely become a famous artist,” said Endang,

Madeena also admitted that she was proud to receive this praise. “Thank God, but this has motivated Deena to continue exploring my potential in the field of singing,” said Madeena proudly.

The jingle “Stop Wasting Food” became a memorable note for Madeena. Moreover, this was the first time Deena appeared at a formal event and in front of important people

“I was really shocked when I had to sing the jingle ‘Wasty of Food’ in front of state officials, politicians and National Food Agency officials. When I went on stage, I was shaking,” added Madeena.

Previously, the National Food Agency held a Video Competition for Creative Dance Movements from the Jingle “Stop Food Waste”. The Stop Food Waste jingle was released on the 2nd anniversary of the National Food Agency in Kupang, East Nusa Tenggara last August by the Head of the NFA, Arief Prasetyo Adi.

This competition is held online via social media such as YouTube, Instagram and TikTok and has been open since September 10 and will close on October 10 2023. The competition announcement can be seen on NFA’s Instagram.

