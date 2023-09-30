Voice of Sumatra – PT KAI Divre I North Sumatra will operate the local Siantar Express train for the Medan-Siantar (PP) connection with 4 trips per day starting October 1 2023.

Previously, the Siantar Express Local Train only ran twice every day, namely at 06.40 WIB from Siantar Station to Medan Station and at 12.05 WIB from Medan Station to Siantar Station.

After experiencing an increase in operational services, the Siantar Express Local Train will have 4 trips per day or return trip (PP). Here’s the schedule:

– U77 Siantar Express Train departs Siantar Station at 06.40 WIB and arrives at Medan Station at 09.42 WIB.

– U78A Siantar Express Train departs Medan Station at 11.45 WIB and arrives at Siantar Station at 14.38 WIB.

– U79F Siantar Express Train departs Siantar Station at 15.10 WIB and arrives at Medan Station at 18.22 WIB.

– U80F Siantar Express Train departs Medan Station at 20.35 WIB and arrives at Siantar Station at 23.17 WIB.

Also read: PSMS Medan vs PSDS Deli Serdang duel, Joko Susilo: 3 fixed price points

Anwar Solikhin, Public Relations Manager for North Sumatra Division I, said that the addition of the Siantar Express Local Train travel schedule is a form of KAI’s commitment to continue to improve services to train customers.

“Every day train customers traveling from Medan to Siantar or vice versa using the train now have more and more scheduled departures. Apart from that, the addition of Siantar Express train trips is also to support the progress of local tourism,” he said, as reported by Antara.

The Siantar Express Local Train is an economy class train with a capacity of 318 passengers, with passenger occupancy of 120 percent.

The local train, with a ticket price of IDR 22 thousand, serves passengers up and down at several stations, including Medan-Bandar Khalipah-Batangkuis-Araskabu-Lubuk Pakam-Parbaungan-Rampah-Tebing Tinggi-Baja Linggei-Dolok Merangir-Siantar Station.

“We hope that the addition of the Siantar Local Train schedule will help increase people’s enthusiasm for using trains. Because trains are traffic-free public transportation, on time and always prioritize passenger safety, security and comfort,” he said.

Also Read: PSMS Medan vs PSDS Deli Serdang Match, Ayam Kinantan Prepares Special Tactics to Face Yellow Tractors