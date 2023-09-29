Shinichi Kokubu is the first victim of Honda’s reorganization, the Japanese brand is evaluating various options to replace him in the role of project leader. This may be one of the first movements that the leaders of the manufacturer of the golden wing are making, both to try to retain Marc Marquez and to prepare the way for a different future. Kokubu, who did not travel to India last week and is not even present at Motegi, will most likely be followed by Testushiro Kuwata, who holds a more administrative than technical role.

Kokubu joined Honda in 1986 and since then has been placed in various departments, especially within MotoGP. However, he also had an impact in Formula 1, again with Honda. In 2003, he was in charge of the chassis of the RC211V, the golden wing manufacturer’s first MotoGP prototype. Later, in 2008, he was named “Project Leader” of the RC213V, the second generation of prototype in MotoGP. In 2012 he moved to the role of technical director, later becoming general director of the manufacturer’s technical and development area.

Kokubu’s exit is significant, especially because it happens in the middle of the season, just when Honda is reorganizing its structure to try to get out of the very complicated situation it is experiencing. The Japanese brand is in fact the last classified in the constructors’ championship, where it has 123 points, two less than Yamaha despite the Iwata manufacturer having two fewer bikes. Furthermore, the team decorated in Repsol colors is last in all team rankings.

