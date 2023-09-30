Shingeki no Kyojin is reaching its final stage in the anime universe, with the arrival of its last episode. And the community has wasted no time in creating the most surprising animations and projects. But today’s news transcends all this.

And, despite the fact that a few weeks ago we informed you about the future project called Shingeki Fly, it seems that we have news sooner than expected. And the Shingeki no Kyojin manga has not yet ended. Or that is what the latest leaks shared on networks have dropped. Hajime Isayama, the official mangaka of AOT, has prepared the launch of a new Art Book, scheduled for release in 2024.

The book will have 18 brand new pages of the manga.

They will be drawn by Isayama himself.

They will join the historia original of Shingeki no Kyojin seen so far. Its specific release date (release window) would be April 2024.

This project may be linked to the much talked about Shingeki Fly. The truth is that there have been thousands of users who have shown interest and desire to know more about the subject. Will Shingeki’s story change much with these new additions?