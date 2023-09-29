In less than 24 hours, Shiba Inu’s burn rate has skyrocketed by 1000% as millions of tokens have disappeared: this is what happened.

Shiba Inu has had a significant increase in his burn rate. So much so that it has skyrocketed 1000% in the last 24 hours. To be exact, a staggering 164 million SHIB tokens were permanently removed from circulation, data from Shiba Inu burn tracker Shibburn, reported by Benziga Crypto, shows.

This is undoubtedly a somewhat strange situation, but there is a compelling explanation.

Eherscan data shows as 2 previously active cryptocurrency folders, named “0x6ab” and “0xA75”, received substantial withdrawals of SHIB tokens from cryptocurrency exchanges Binance and MEXC, which amounted to 61 billion SHIB. This influx suggests the appearance of new Shiba Inu whales on the market.

At current market prices, these whales They own more than $500,000 in SHIB.

This is a milestone that must be taken into account, since represents a key advance for the progress of the resignation of Bone’s contractel token de gas de ShibaSwap, el token oficial de Shibarium.

What’s more, the Shiba Inu development team has announced that The minting process for the remaining supply of Bone is nearing completion.

This enormous effort had its starting point last week, when Shiba Inu introduced a temporary token called Calcium to renounce Bone. It’s important pointing that Calcium was created specifically for the sole purpose of waiving the Bone contract and should not be used for commercial purposes due to its lack of liquidity.

Following the completion of the Bone minting process, the rewards associated with Bone on the ShibaSwap platform will come to an end. These rewards will be moved to a new token called “TREAT,” as previously revealed by Shytoshi Kusama, the lead developer of Shiba Inu.

At the time of writing, SHIB was trading at $0.000007228, down 0.33% over the past 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.