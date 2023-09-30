Interviewed by the official Lega Serie A channel, the Rossoneri legend Andriy Shevchenko spoke about the moment at Milan…

“Milan is and will always remain a big part of my life, a team that I support a lot, a relationship that was built with the fans and that will remain forever, also with the club and with the people of Milan.”

YOUR LEAO:“He dreams of becoming a champion, of leaving an important mark in the history of football, of winning some trophies. Therefore I don’t make the comparison, because I think that all players have something inside, and that’s exactly what people like. He has a different personality, he has that something with which he manages to win people’s love. The passion that he transmits, the technical gestures, the plays that people like to come to the stadium to see.”

September 30

