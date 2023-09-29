Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, better known internationally simply as Shakira, has managed to transcend cultural and linguistic barriers and sold millions of records around the world. Her musical career has been recognized by multiple Grammy, Latin Grammy, Billboard and MTV awards; Furthermore, her enormous popularity made the music industry turn to Colombia and discover other talents in the South American country that have excelled in different genres.

For reasons like these, a few months ago the hashtag became a trend #ShakiraDeservesADay, promoted by the streaming platform Spotify, which found an impact on the singer’s enormous fan base.

But not only Spotify and fans were enthusiastic about the idea, a survey from the same platform indicated that the 72% of Colombians agreed with honoring Shakira in this way, among other reasons, because her music revalued the country’s international image, for their philanthropic activities and for the message of their songs, which positively influence the mood of those who listen to them.

“We have chosen September 29 as #ShakiraDay, a date that, in addition to paying tribute to the artist, coincides with the 25th anniversary of “Where Are The Thieves,” one of the most played albums on Spotify and the one that marked their leap to international recognition,” Spotify said in a statement.

This first Shakira Day will be good for all Colombians, since for them September was a month without holidays.

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions