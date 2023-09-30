Shakira and Piqué separated with all the fanfare involved. Theirs is certainly one of the most media-covered separations of recent times. Barbs, old grudges, songs that accuse: the Colombian pop star has put it all out there and…

Shakira e Pique they separated with all the fanfare involved. Theirs is certainly one of the most media-covered separations of recent times. Barbs, old grudges, songs that accuse: the Colombian pop star put it all out there and Gerard responded in kind. From the player’s betrayal to the bitter pills swallowed in their passionate story: everything has taken on public forms, destroying every degree of intimacy

However, there is one thing that Shakira and Piqué still have in common. The singer and the former footballer still own a complex of three houses which, according to the ABC newspaper, they have not yet managed to sell. No posters or advertisements have been posted on the internet to avoid visits from would-be buyers who might have the sole intention of entering the former home of the Piqué Mebarak family. The ownership of the properties is registered in the name of a company managed by Gerard’s father and the cost is estimated at 15 million euros for the three houses or 11.9 million euros only for the two main houses, a cost perhaps a little high compared to at local prices. The house and the land on which it is built cover an area of ​​3,800 square metres. Designed by Catalan architect Mireia Admetller, it has five floors – three external and two underground – with a play area, study area, library, gym, swimming pools, cinema room and paddle tennis court. But that is not all. On the other side of the garden is the house where Shakira’s parents and the former couple’s guests stayed. It can be said that it was the headquarters of the Colombian singer, given that she also had her recording studio here. And nearby, separated by a wall, is the famous house of Piqué’s parents. Inside the complex there is also a third house, which the couple would have liked to renovate. But their relationship ended, putting a brake on every project.

September 30, 2023 (modified September 30, 2023 | 4:04 pm)

