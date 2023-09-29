Today, September 29, in Spain 35 degrees Celsius are being recorded in some places. We don’t have local data yet, but in other European countries it is the warmest September on record.

We have officially entered autumn, although temperatures remain as they are in the middle of July or August. It is not a phenomenon exclusive to Spain, a hot country in summer. The first five European countries for which data is known confirm that it is the hottest September in history.

Germany, Austria, France, Poland and Switzerland These are the countries that have broken the temperature record in September.

The most worrying thing is that, for decades, temperature records were broken by tenths. This year they are exceeded with more than 3 degrees Celsius difference.

Record temperatures in September in Europe

According to Phys, Meteo-France, which is the official French organization that monitors the climate, confirms that this September the average temperature in the country was 21.5 °C. That is 3.6 °C more than the average between 1991 and 2020.

The Polish Meteorological Institute announced that September temperatures were 3.6°C above average, and the warmest of the month since there are records, more than a century ago.

Austria and Switzerland have also broken records, and have also confirmed that Swiss glaciers have melted 10% in just two yearsat an unprecedented rate.

In Germany, the DWD office has announced that, In September, temperatures have exceeded the average between 1961 and 1990 by 4 °C.

As we mentioned in the introduction, Spanish meteorologists have predicted that In October at least 30 temperature records will be broken in Spain. In cities like Valladolid or Burgos, records will be broken with a difference of 2 or 3 °C. The most worrying thing is the jump of several degrees in these records.

The problem with this rise in temperatures is not only the heatbut the chain of events, which like a snowball, grows without control.

Climate change generates droughts, floods, hurricanes and other natural disasters, which has an impact on crop shortages, as we are seeing with olive oil. This makes food is more expensive and scarce. They go up in price, inflation increasesand with it the price of all types of products.

Inflation generates less purchasing power, fewer purchases, fewer trips, and with them business closures, layoffs, and the resulting social problems. The future could slip through our fingers, and those who will suffer will be our children and grandchildren.

Five European countries have announced that September 2023 has been the hottest in their history. Everything indicates that Spain will join the list in a few days.