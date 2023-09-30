My Electro is back in the news and not exactly for something positive. In 2020, ADSLZone revealed that the company was using bots to post positive reviews on review websites like Trustpilot. This information did not sit too well with those responsible and days later they threatened to take legal action. Three years later we have not heard anything from the company that has achieved a great positioning thanks to the neighborhood stores it has and above all to the more or less questionable marketing actions that have generated a certain notoriety.

Your personal data has been leaked

As ADSLZone has been able to verify, if you have made a purchase on its website it is more than possible that your personal data is visible. The Bing.com search engine owned by Microsoft is storing all the invoices from the Valencian store and also from its counterpart Pascualmarti.es dedicated to household appliances. A simple search is enough «sales invoice mielectro.es» on Bing to check the security issue.

As you can see, names, surnames, addresses and also mobile phones appear. It seems that the billing system they use allows Bing robots to access all the information and index it in the search engine. ADSLZone has sent all the information collected to the Data Protection Agency (LOPD) so that it can act ex officio and open a file against the Valencian company. If you are a client, it is also recommended that you report on the aepd.es website.

Personal data for sale on the Deep Web

Security problems such as that of MiElectro and PascualMarti allow cybercriminals to put personal data up for sale on what is known as DeepWeb. In the so-called “Deep Internet” there are huge databases for sale and in fact the latest attacks on public organizations in Spain with ransomware (Seville City Council, Health Department of the Generalitar Catalana, etc.) have leaked even more information.

For this reason, cyber scams are increasingly more elaborate because criminals know in advance many personal details of their potential victims. It is very important to review emails that may impersonate the public administration or well-known companies and never click on links when we may have a reasonable doubt. It’s better to prevent than to cure.