Former world champion Marco Materazzi, one of the ambassadors of via Rosellini, was present at the event. “This project is the new backbone of our international strategy” said Michele Ciccarese, commercial and marketing director of the League

Andrea Ramazzotti

29 September – MILAN

The Lega Serie A office in New York hosted the launch event of “Made in Italy – International Main Partner Lega Serie A”. Thanks to the international communication project developed with Maeci, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Ice, the agency for the promotion abroad and the internationalization of Italian companies, Italian football will join our other excellences in abroad such as the world of fashion, food and industry. Present at the event were the consul general of Italy in New York, Fabrizio Di Michele, one of the Lega Serie A ambassadors, Marco Materazzi and the Serie A managers.

INITIATIVES

—

To have a greater impact on the North American market, Serie A has organized various initiatives such as Calcio Weekly Newsletter (a weekly collection of news on the championship; from 19 October), Columbia University School of Professional Studies – Sports Management program (a partnership with one of the of the most respected Sports Management in the world), events for local communities (Street Soccer USA in the South Bronx neighborhood of New York, Serie A Elite: selection sessions for young talents present in the United States and Canada; Pulisic Stomping Ground: training sessions for the high school students of Little Havana, in the city of Miami, with the coaches of the Rome City Institute; organized in collaboration with Puma and Pulisic), EAFC Gaming room (a games room dedicated to the EA FC video game opened in the New York headquarters for feature Serie A clubs in the game) and Social Media Content (a profile dedicated to Serie A for the United States, Canada and Mexico; will have specific content for North American audiences).

COMMENTS

—

“The Serie A Made In Italy project, in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and The Italian Trade agency, is not just a commercial partnership, but is the new backbone of our international marketing strategy. Italy is loved in everything the world for food, fashion, design, art and we are simply connecting all the pillars of Made in Italy with football. We will create engaging stories about our 20 clubs, in 17 cities, which we will spread around the world through our broadcasters and social media. There will be more than 60 pieces of content involving a relevant player for each Serie A club. It’s a win-win strategy: more content for our broadcasters, more awareness and global consideration for our clubs” he declared Michele Ciccarese, commercial and marketing director of Lega Serie A, who oversees revenues from global commercial partnerships and who presented Lega Serie A’s global strategy and the new Made in Italy project. The consul general of Italy in New York, Fabrizio Di Michele, added: “In one year we have seen the Lega Serie A grow in numbers and popularity in the United States. The collaboration between the League, Maeci and Ice is a unique experiment of its kind, which arises from the great potential that sport, and in particular Italian football, has as a vehicle for promoting Italian business, culture and lifestyle”.

September 29 – 7.06pm

