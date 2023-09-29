SEGA has made a statement in which it reports some structural changes that are going to occur in the company, these mainly affecting its branch in Europe. As indicated, in the consumer area there has been a drop in demand since the COVID-19 pandemic occurred, to which is also added inflation in the European region, causing the benefits to have been lower.

That is why it has seen that the best solution to adapt to these changes is to carry out a restructuring in its European ranks in order to increase efficiency. However, this has affected some of the projects that SEGA had underway, such as Hyenas, since it has decided cancel its development completely.

The multiplayer hero-shooter by Creative Assembly, the creators of Alien: Isolation, has gone through several tests over the years since it was announced in the summer of last year. It is clear that the company did not have much faith that it would end up being too profitable and that is why it has been dismissed in one fell swoop, although for the moment its developers have not commented on the matter.

Furthermore, this cancellation It joins that of other video games that at the moment had not been announced. Even so, SEGA has guaranteed that it will continue to look for ways to improve profitability in European bases as much as possible, but for the moment it will not go into more detail on the matter until a final decision is made on the steps to be taken.

In the same statement, SEGA has had no qualms in admitting that this structural reform in the consumer area will generate losses of approximately 14.3 billion yen (about 91 million euros) that will appear in the fiscal report for the current fiscal year that will end on next March 31, 2024, although it has also indicated that new video games from some of its most important franchises will be launched in the current quarter, among which we remember is Sonic Superstars.

