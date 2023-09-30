loading…

The Russian Su-35 fighter jet was reportedly shot down by its own air defenses. Photo/Illustration

KIEV – Air defense Russia which was close to the front line in the southern Zaporizhzhia region Ukraine has shot down one of Moscow’s advanced fighter jets. The video of the weapon eating you is circulating in cyberspace.

According to reports by Russian and Ukrainian military bloggers and open source intelligence accounts on Friday a Russian air defense system attacked a Russian Su-35 multirole fighter jet in the vicinity of the occupied city of Tokmak, Ukraine, as quoted by Newsweek, Saturday (30/9/2023).

Russian authorities have not confirmed the reported incident. Newsweek was also unable to independently verify the recording, and has contacted the Russian Ministry of Defense for comment via email.

In late August, data collected and analyzed by Newsweek revealed that more than a fifth of Russian manned aircraft and helicopter losses since the start of the war in Ukraine were not caused by enemy action.

Western analysts say the Russian air force has a very high loss rate, this is due to factors such as limited training time, a small number of experienced pilots and the stress of constant combat.

According to Dutch open source intelligence outlet Oryx, Russia has lost four Su-35 jets since its forces crossed into Ukrainian territory on February 24, 2022.

Russia frequently uses its Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets, considered fourth-generation aircraft with fifth-generation technology, for its ongoing war effort in Ukraine.