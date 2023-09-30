Voice of Sumatra – Songdut singer Happy Asmara experienced a mystical trance while performing at a concert in Pasuruan, East Java.

Moments about Happy Asmara being possessed were also shared on his social media. On his social media, Happy Asmara told how he experienced the moments of trance.

He admitted that before experiencing the trance, Happy Asmara was in a number of houses that had not been visited for a long time.

The house is a shooting location. It was only later discovered that the house he had lived in for a long time belonged to the family who died in an accident.

Also read: Having the same attitude regarding the Job Creation Law, AASB refuses to be said to be affiliated with the Labor Party

All family members died in an accident.

“So, all day yesterday, I was in a really scary and scary place. From afternoon to evening in the Surabaya area. On Wednesday, September 27 2023. It’s true that the house in that area was said to have been unoccupied for 11 years because the owner of the house died in an accident,” wrote Happy Asmara on his Instagram which was re-uploaded by the TikTok account @adeliarenata27, quoted on Saturday (30/9/2023).

Happy Asmara was not sure if the house had a mystical story. During filming, the team also prepared people who understand mysticism and other things.

Denny Caknan’s former lover admitted that he felt several oddities in the house. He was moved to also provide food to the ‘residents’ in the empty house.

“So when I was at home, I took the initiative when I ate watermelon. I also gave watermelon in the corner of the house under the tree. And prayed to be together, in the sense that what I ate I also gave to the soul,” continued Happy Asmara.

Also read: Shayne Pattynama joining former Manchester United striker’s club soon?

Happy Asmara also took the initiative to burn incense. This idea was suddenly and suddenly carried out as if it were not usually done.

“I thought about burning incense because I really like the smell of incense for aromatherapy. But why am I paying that attention to things I don’t usually see? It’s strange,” he continued.

After finishing filming, Happy Asmara headed to Pasuruan to appear at the concert. It was only in this situation that he felt in a trance while on stage.

After singing, Happy Asmara screamed in the car and hit his head after arriving at the accommodation.