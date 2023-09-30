Denpasar Voice – Gustavo Tocantins is increasingly diligent in adding to his goal collection. Most recently, Gustavo scored a goal which helped his team achieve a draw in the BRI Liga 1 continuation against RANS Nusantara United on Friday afternoon (30/9/2023).

Gustavo Tocantins has now scored 7 goals and 3 assists from the 14 matches that Barito Putera has played.

The 27 year old player closed the gap with Arema FC striker, Gustavo Almeida, who has scored 9 goals. His name has become increasingly widely reported as a replacement for Persija Jakarta striker, Marco Simic.

Quoted by transfermarkt.co.id, the market value of Tocantins is 4.5 billion. This 27 year old player who once played for Brazilian giant Corinthians plays as a striker but can also be used as a second striker and right winger. He will be with Barito until 2024. If Barito does not extend it again, of course he will become a hot commodity in the League 1 transfer market.

It is rumored that Persija Jakarta will bring in him to replace Marko Simic. The player from Croatia has only scored 3 goals in 10 matches. Apart from that, the age of the aging attacker has also reached 35.

In his latest Instagram post, many oblique comments began to appear in Marko Simic’s comments column. This was allegedly because Marko Simic’s appearance was not the same as during his glory era with Persija Jakarta in 2018 and 2019.

In those 2 years, Super Simic – Marko Simic’s nickname, really went crazy with a total of 56 goals in all competitions played by Persija Jakarta.

Of course, the presence of Gustavo Tocantins will sharpen the Kemayoran Tigers’ attack line as well as regenerate their attack line. With the transfer market opening soon, it will be interesting if Gustavo Tocantins really joins the Kemayoran Tigers. (*/Dinda)