With an official press release, Kawasaki announced that Axel Bassani will replace Jonathan Rea. “I thank my family and Lorenzo Mauri for the path undertaken together”

September 29, 2023

All that was missing was the official announcement and it arrived this afternoon with an official press release from Kawasaki announcing it the agreement between Axel Bassani and the KRT team for 2024, with an option for subsequent years. The young Venetian driver has the task of replacing Jonathan Rea and acting as teammate to the confirmed Alex Lowes.

In his Superbike career Axel has achieved so far six podiums, all with the private Ducati Panigale V4R of Team Motocorsa of Lorenzo Mauri who Bassani did not forget to thank in his statement: “I am really happy for the important opportunity that Kawasaki is offering me. I will give my best on and off the track to obtain the best possible results, hoping to give all Kawasaki enthusiasts great emotions and satisfaction! I want to thank my family for the sacrifices made and Lorenzo Mauri for the path undertaken together, which has allowed me to stand out in recent years. See you soon on the track.”

This is what was stated by the KRT staff and the Kawasaki Director Tanaka.

Guim Roda (Team Manager at KRT): “Our strategy for 2024 was set months ago, but Rea’s decision forced us to review the organizational logic of KRT. We spoke internally with KMC and the decision was to get a younger driver with the potential to win races, and who knew how to take advantage of all the KRT experience. His image is fresh, sincere, fun and has the potential to represent Kawasaki’s image in the world. Alex Lowes will now have to make use of all his experience, while Axel will have some time to learn. We are very happy with the structure we have proposed for 2024 and are very motivated to enjoy racing and take advantage of the best aspects of the Ninja ZX-10RR. I hope our supporters have fun next season with the project we are working on.”

Steve Guttridge (Kawasaki Motors Europe, Race Planning Manager): “As we continue to compete for wins and podiums in the remaining races of the 2023 season with Jonathan and Alex, the Kawasaki Racing Team is already planning long-term for next season. It is almost impossible to express the impact Jonathan has had within the Kawasaki family and as he leaves us at the end of the season it simultaneously creates a golden opportunity for a rider new to our project and potentially able to make his mark. We are delighted to have signed Axel and our feeling is that his impressive CV is only a small indication of his future potential. We look forward to realizing this potential and seeing it blossom on the KRT Ninja ZX-10RR.”

Shigemi Tanaka (General Manager of Marketing and Sales Division, Kawasaki Motors Ltd., Japan): “Our WorldSBK racing project has captured numerous World Manufacturers’ and Riders’ Championships in recent years; first with Tom Sykes and then thanks to Jonathan Rea. The news that Jonathan will be moving elsewhere in 2024 is the end of one incredible chapter and the beginning of another in Kawasaki’s illustrious racing history. The Kawasaki family welcomes the news that Axel Bassani is joining the KRT racing project for next season and we are confident that, in collaboration with Alex Lowes, we will once again field two exciting and success-hungry riders on our iconic 2024 Ninja motorcycle ”.