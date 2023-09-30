Kawasaki ahead of everyone with Rea ahead of Lowes. Excellent third Locatelli. Razgatlioglu and Bautista in the second row. Petrucci is eighth, Rinaldi only thirteenth ahead of Vierge and Bassani

Jonathan Rea conquer the fourth Superpole seasonal and reaches Troy Corser in second place in the all-time pole rankings. The six-time world champion stops 10 thousandths away from the fastest lap of the track that has belonged to him since last year, but that’s enough to precede a surprise Alex Lowessecond at 142 thousandths from his teammate.

An increasingly consistent team completes the front row Andrea Locatelliwhich relegates him to the second row in fourth place Toprak Razgatlioglu. The Turk, however, can be satisfied since he will sprint alongside him Alvaro Bautistafifth, almost four tenths from the top.

In the second row, together with the two drivers competing for the world title, we find a very fast Iker Lecuonademonstrating that the good performances in Aragon were not just due to the track where Team HRC had carried out many tests. Michael Van der Mark And primo from the BMW and opens the third row flanked by Danilo Petrucci.

Eighth position doesn’t excite the Italian, but it doesn’t preclude him from a good result in the first two races of this weekend. Ninth place for Remy Gardner.

In fourth row Philipp Oettl, Scott Redding and Garrett Gerloff will start, with the American not confirming in the flying lap the good things he had shown in free practice. Michael Ruben Rinaldi he had finished the qualifying session in second place, but his fastest lap was later canceled and the Ducati Italian fell to thirteenth place. Worse than Axel Bassani only fifteenth. Lorenzo Baldassarri he finished in nineteenth position. Twenty-fourth and penultimate place for Gabriele Ruiu.