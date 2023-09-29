Bautista is the fastest and precedes Gerloff, Rinaldi and Rea. Gardner and Van der Mark performed well in fifth and sixth, ahead of a consistent Petrucci. Only ninth was Razgatlioglu. Problems for Bassani thirteenth

Alvaro Bautista it started a weekend that could well be in the best possible way decisive for the 2023 world champion title. The Spaniard from Ducati was always in the top positions in both sessions and in the afternoon one, held on a hot sunny day, he set a time of 1’40″476, more than seven tenths from Rea’s fastest lap of 2022, but enough to trailing the surprising Garrett Gerloff by almost three tenths who finishes second and confirms himself as the best of the BMW drivers, and teammate Michael Ruben Rinaldi by over three tenths, and Jonathan Rea by over half a second.

The fifth position of a is surprising Remy Gardner was finally fast, as was Michael Van der Mark’s sixth which precisely on this track in 2021 gave the first and only victory to the returning BMW. Seventh place does not fully show Danilo Petrucci’s great potential, destined to give the officers a hard time. The two official Yamahas of Andrea Locatelli and Toprak Razgatlioglu were disappointing, only eighth and ninth in the comparison of today’s two sessions.

Dominique Aegerter is tenth ahead of the first Honda, that of Iker Lecuona, and the two private Paniogale V4s of Philipp Oettl and Axel Bassani, from whom a better result was expected. Alex Lowes is back after having to miss the Magny Cours round, but his fourteenth position shows that the Englishman is still not at 100% fitness. The BMW of Loris Baz and Scott Redding are fifteenth and sixteenth respectively, ahead of Xavi Vierge and our Lorenzo Baldassarri. Twentieth position for Gabriele Ruiu.

A first day that confirmed how Bautista intends to close the games here in Portugal, but for victory he will have to deal with his team mates Rinaldi and Petrucci as well as the “usual” Rea. Gardner and Van der Mark are candidates for the role of outsiders, while the Yamahas of Locatelli and Razgatlioglu currently appear to be in difficulty. Difficulties also for Axel Bassani who hopes not to repeat the difficult weekend in Aragon.