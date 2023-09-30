Only towards the end did Bautista beat Razgatlioglu. Rea was more detached. Locatelli recovers to ninth place. Petrucci only twelfth ahead of Bassani. Bad luck haunts Rinaldi, who retired. Ducati 19th time constructors’ world champion

September 30, 2023

Alvaro Bautista leads to twenty-two his victories this season and is approaching the second world titlebut this time he didn’t win his way, because only in the final Toprak Razgatlioglu he succumbed to the Spaniard.

The leading group broke up on lap five when a small group of five riders formed in the lead: the magnificent three Bautista, Razgatlioglu and Jonathan Rea who were joined by Alex Lowes and Michael Van der Mark.

In a few laps, however, theusual three” they were left alone. While Jonny lost ground, the fight between Bautista and Toprak became increasingly tough and there were important points at stake for the fight for the world title. The Turk recovered in the corners what he lost on the long pit straight, and the two exchanged first position with courageous and millimetric overtaking.

Only on the sixteenth of the twenty laps scheduled did the Ducati Spaniard’s advantage exceed second, with the Yamaha rider losing a few tenths every lap, until finishing to two seconds from the outgoing world champion. Rea was third, and as often happens his tires had started to fail from about halfway through the race.

Fourth place for Garrett Gerloff who got the better of a small group made up of Lowes, Remy Gardner and Van der Mark and Iker Lecuona. Andrea Locatelli which he had to shoot from the bottom of the grid for the disqualification that had been inflicted on him in Aragon when he had not promptly respected the orange and black flag which signaled a mechanical problem on his R1, he was the author of a great comeback finished in ninth place.

We expected more from both Danilo Petrucci that gives Axel Bassani who instead only finished in twelfth and thirteenth place. Lorenzo Baldassarri sixteenth came close to reaching the points. Penultimate place for Gabriele Ruiu.

The bad luck continues to persecute Michael Ruben Rinaldi. The Ducati Italian was fighting in fifth/sixth place when his Ducati left him stranded and forced him to retire. With today’s results, Ducati graduates to nineteenth time World Manufacturers’ Champion.