Lionsgate

An absolute triumph! The premiere of Saw X has all fans excited. And it is no wonder if we look at the rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Saw X has surprised everyone with its score on Rotten Tomatoes. The score of the tenth installment of the saga in this review aggregator has become the highest of the entire horror franchise. Set between the events of the first and second, the tenth film follows John Kramer traveling to Mexico to receive an experimental treatment to end his brain cancer. However, he soon discovers that the entire operation is a scam. The cast again includes Tobin Bell as John Kramer (Jigsaw) alongside Shawnee Smith, Synnøve Macody Lund, Steven Brand, Michael Beach and Renata Vaca.

Before the Saw X premiere This Friday, September 29, critics have begun to share their opinions. And now, the film’s Rotten Tomatoes score has been revealed. That score is currently 82 percent. Not only is it the highest in the series, but it’s also the only new score in this horror franchise review aggregator that surpasses 50 percent of the original film.

A horror saga that failed to succeed among critics

Lionsgate

The Saw X Rotten Tomatoes Score, which debuted with the best result of the franchise, is a notable achievement. Although the truth is that the bar was not very high in the previous installments. Due to its obsession with torture and gore, the franchise has not been received favorably by critics. Surprisingly, the horror saga had not managed to shine in any of the installments that followed the original. The first film, credited with starting the devious trend in horror cinema of the mid-2000s, kept the franchise’s bar at a 50 percent scratch.