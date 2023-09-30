Just as its story aimed to be, Saw X seems to lay the foundations for a new wave of horror films.

The Saw saga is back stronger than ever before. While it is true that the Lionsgate franchise would have tried to say goodbye with past films, the attempt to start a new saga with Spiral: Saw was a failure, so this year it has opted to make Saw Xa tape that It is situated chronologically between the first two installments and gives rise to starting a new route of stories.

Tobin Bell returns as a desperate and ill John, traveling to Mexico to undergo a very risky, experimental treatment in the hopes of curing his deadly cancer. However, the entire operation turns out to be a fraud to keep his money, so full of rage, decides to take revenge on all his scammers with his macabre games of life or death.

Going into spoilers, after seeing how John gets his way with the help of Amanda (Shawnee Smith)viewers who watch the credits will be able to see an additional scene that makes the possibility of a hypothetical Saw XI clearer.

This is the post-credits scene of Saw

Saw Detective Mark Hoffman (Costas Mandylor) returns, a character who debuted in Saw III and was present until the seventh film. Mark helps John at all times, although he does not appear until this last scene in which he and John comienza a torturar a Henry Kessler (Michael Beach)another accomplice in the scam that can be seen at the beginning of the tape.

The post credits scene takes place in the hospital ward from the original Saw movie, which already points to a return to origins. In fact, having Mark and Amanda shows that The saga could continue with its main cast through stories that delve into its characters. In fact, the producers of Saw

